Who is George Freeman supporting in the Tory leadership contest?

George Freeman has said he is backing Penny Mordaunt to be the next prime minister.

The MP for Mid Norfolk revealed his chosen candidate as he shared Miss Mordaunt's campaign video on Twitter.

He wrote: "Our leadership has to change.

"Our country needs a leader committed to become 'a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship'.

Penny Mordaunt is being endorsed by Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman in the Tory leadership contest - Credit: PA

"This video captures exactly why I'm backing Penny Mordaunt."

In a subsequent post on social media, he added: "This country and party urgently needs a leader for unity, prosperity and security.

"The standout candidate is Penny Mordaunt, a woman for whom the values, standards and traditions of an outward-looking, confident, modern, progressive United Kingdom are in her DNA."

Miss Mordaunt, who currently serves as international trade minister, has emerged as favourite in the Tory leadership race ahead of former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Freeman's Norfolk neighbour, Liz Truss, the MP for South West Norfolk, is also a contender.