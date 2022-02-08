News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk MP condemns abuse of Labour leader Keir Starmer

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:14 PM February 8, 2022
Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman (right) has condemned protestors who abused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer near Parliament

A Norfolk MP has condemned the scenes which saw Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer surrounded and abused by protestors. 

Footage captured on Monday (February 7) showed Sir Keir and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy being escorted by police near Parliament.

Chants of "traitor" could be heard from the crowd, while one cried "you make me sick". 

Officers implored the angry mob to move away as some accused Sir Keir of "protecting Jimmy Savile". 

That prompted some MPs to urge Boris Johnson to withdraw his false claim - made in Parliament last week - that Sir Keir failed to prosecute sex abuser Savile.

And George Freeman, who represents Mid Norfolk for the Conservatives, called the treatment of the opposition politicians "appalling". 

Speaking on Twitter, he added: "Keir Starmer, David Lammy and all parliamentarians should be able to go about their work without threats and intimidation - which we all need to take a stand against and condemn."

