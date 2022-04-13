Mid Norfolk MP stays tight-lipped following partygate fines

Mid-Norfolk MP, George Freeman, has not responded to our request for comment following the party gate fines which were issued. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography/PA

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has remained tight-lipped following news that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been find for breaching lockdown restrictions.

The prime minister, along with his wife, Carrie Johnson, have been handed fixed penalty notices by the Metropolitan Police.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are to be fined for breaches of Covid regulations - Credit: PA

It comes after they were found to have an attended an illegal party for Mr Johnson's birthday while Covid measures were in place.

The gathering took place in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

While some Norfolk MPs have commented, Mr Freeman, who represents the Mid Norfolk constituency, is yet to say anything publicly on the matter.

We contacted Mr Freeman, both directly and through his constituency office, asking whether he felt the prime minister and chancellor should resign or remain in power.

He has not yet responded to our request.

Mr Johnson is the UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law. Many MPs, including some from his own party, have called for him to step down.

But Great Yarmouth MP, Brandon Lewis, has come out in support of the PM.