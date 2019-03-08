School unveils new classrooms for reception classes

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was at Scarning VC Primary School to unveil new classrooms for Early Years Foundation Stage pupils. Picture: Scarning VC Primary School Archant

A primary school has unveiled a set of brand new classrooms for its youngest pupils.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was at Scarning VC Primary School on Friday, October 4, as the new block for Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) was opened.

The new classrooms have been designed to provide a flexible learning environment for the 60 pupils in Scarning's reception classes, with a purpose-built outdoor area and a group room attached.

Prior to the unveiling, Scarning's own version of Question Time saw Mr Freeman answer pupils' questions including 'have you met the Queen?' and 'do MPs have to speak loudly?'.

He then performed the ribbon cutting ceremony alongside EYFS lead Katie Sammacicci and Gerry O'Driscoll, site manager for contractor Cocksedge.

Mr Freeman said: "It was a privilege to join staff, governors, parents and pupils for this historic milestone in the school's proud history.

"This is testament to the tireless efforts of so many and they should all be immensely proud. I look forward to seeing the school go from strength to strength."