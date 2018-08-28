Search

Advanced search

Your chance to get discounted Norwich Ice Rink tickets

PUBLISHED: 06:30 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 02 January 2019

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

If the January blues are getting you down, you can head to the Norwich Ice Rink for a special discount.

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

With the festivities now coming to a close, Norwich Ice Rink, which is sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, is keeping reality at bay for two days next week with a special 25pc offer.

Those wanting to take a spin onto the ice between January 3 and 4 will be able to use our special BACK2SCHOOL discount code, which will take 25pc off regular ticket prices for our hourly slots between 10am and 4pm.

Regular tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket, which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

People will be able to skate until Sunday, January 6.

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk

Share your pictures with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook using #NorwichIceRink

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man’s body found in Dereham

Police were called to Aldiss Court in Dereham after reports a man's body had been found. Photo: Supplied

Banned driver caught at wheel feared dad might ‘do something silly’

Robotham was pulled over in Tebbutts Avenue and gave his brother’s name and a date of birth. Picture Google.

Emergency roadworks planned for A47 on New Year’s Eve

File photo of roadworks. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

World champ boxer and hundreds of mini superheroes bring Dereham to a standstill

A special superhero walk to raiser money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver with Billy Joe Saunders. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Most Read

Audley End commuters face season ticket price hike

Audley End Railway Station. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Crowdfunding page launched to help family of Thaxted crash victim

#includeImage($article, 225)

Councillors give green light to 250 new houses in Saffron Walden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Locations in Uttlesford where you can recycle your Christmas tree

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company’s festive donation to foodbank

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Man’s body found in Dereham

Police were called to Aldiss Court in Dereham after reports a man's body had been found. Photo: Supplied

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Fuel pumps and red diesel stolen in burglary

Police were called to a burglary in Pudding Norton. Picture: Archant

A roe deer down a well, a buzzard on a pole and a cat behind a cooker - the animals rescued by Norfolk firefighters in 2018

Cat stuck on a roof in Park Road, Cromer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Your chance to get discounted Norwich Ice Rink tickets

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists