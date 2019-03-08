Search

Eight-year-old joins cast of Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 12:30 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 22 October 2019

Crystal June Barnes will star in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal. Pictures: Barnes family

Archant

It was second time lucky for eight-year-old Crystal June Barnes when she auditioned for the Norwich panto.

Last year she was unsuccessful in gaining a part in Aladdin at Norwich Theatre Royal.

But she has been chosen to perform as one of the Cinderella Babes in this year's panto, Cinderella.

The Dereham youngster, who goes to St Mary's Primary School in Beetley. said: "I feel good, but I'm a bit nervous. I will try my hardest."

Her mother Karolina Barnes said: "She had a four-hour audition with 55 other girls in front of the Theatre Royal judges. I think about 10 of them were selected. She had to learn a dance routine and pass a vocal test.

"She failed the audition last year and it hurt her quite hard, so she was so determined to pass this time. She will take part in 18 performances including Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

"She's been dancing since she was three. She started with a small dance school in Dereham, Kelly Woods at Dance with Me Academy.

"She now performs twice a week at Central School of Dance in Norwich with Fern and Adam Carpenter.

"She will be one of the Cinderella babes. She won't find out exactly what she will be doing until later in the week. She will probably have to train every weekend.

"We're hoping that, when she's 11, she'll go to the Royal School of Ballet, if she passes the audition."

As reported, Amanda Henderson, who is best known for her role as nurse Robyn Miller in BBC One's Casualty, will be one of the Ugly Sisters.

She will be joined by former EastEnders star David Witts, who is best known for playing Joey Branning from 2012 to 2013, who will play Prince Charming.

The pair will join Joe Tracini, the son of Joe Pasquale, as Buttons, and Theatre Royal panto favourites Richard Gauntlett as the Fairy Godmother and David Gant as Baron Hardup.

Cinderella runs from Tuesday, December 17 to Sunday, January 19. To book, log onto theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box-office on 01603 630000.

