Hoteliers to appear on new Channel 4 show hosted by Gogglebox stars

Hannah Springham, centre, with Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker. Pictures: Channel 4/ Freeform Productions Archant

A couple will be seen experiencing the highs and lows of running their first hotel as part of a Channel 4 documentary series.

Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham with Gogglebox star Dom Parker, right. Pictures: Channel 4/ Freeform Productions

Hannah Springham, 37, and husband Andrew Jones, 38, took over The Dial House in Reepham in May 2018.

They have since transformed the food at the hotel, started offering dementia-friendly events and made it dog-friendly.

And they were filmed during their first year of set-up and survival for the Great Hotel Escape, a 20-part series that follows hoteliers and Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker.

Ms Springham, a former TV producer who worked on Top Gear, said: "It was weird being on the other end of the camera.

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"I was in tears at one point, when we were having a really tough day and I was so tired.

"I guess we all think we could have a crack at the hotel running whip.

"Steph and Dom were great and they even helped us corral noisy peacocks.

"The show runs for a month and we are in the first three episodes.

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"Rather excitingly, The Dial House is quite prominent, which is great for us and also for Norfolk and little old Reepham too.

"The show is due to air on August 26, although they won't announce this, definitely, until August 14."

As part of the show, the Gogglebox stars meet families who have left the rat race to run their own hotels in some of Britain's most beautiful locations.

They are excited about the show, and said: "We've had tremendous fun filming the series and have met some exceptionally brave souls. Hopefully we've done our bit to help some of these new hoteliers along the way."

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Michelle Heeley, senior executive producer at Freeform Productions, said: "We're thrilled to be making this series for C4.

"The hoteliers are awe-inspiring. And Steph and Dom are the perfect hosts - of course they are great company but they also have masses of experience from running their own hotel."

The couple, who shot to fame on Channel 4's Gogglebox, renovated and ran their own hotel, The Salutation in Kent, for 12 years.

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Hannah Springham, centre, with Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker. Pictures: Channel 4/ Freeform Productions