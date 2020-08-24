Search

Advanced search

Grave of former fisherman and artist restored in fitting tribute

PUBLISHED: 15:59 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:12 24 August 2020

John Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor Craske

John Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor Craske

Archant

The grave of a fisherman who transformed into an artist has been restored.

John Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor CraskeJohn Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor Craske

Born in Sheringham in 1881, John Craske was originally a fisherman and spent most of his adult life in and near to Dereham, where his family moved to open fish and chip shops.

Mr Craske became known in later life for his art after taking up painting when he suffered ill health and then subsequently moved on to embroidery.

Sheringham-born fisherman artist John Craske, whose work has inspired an eight-metre embroidery-long project based on photographs taken of the town's seafront. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham-born fisherman artist John Craske, whose work has inspired an eight-metre embroidery-long project based on photographs taken of the town's seafront. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Now, the artist’s great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz have restored his grave.

A spokesperson from Dereham Heritage Trust said: “Trevor and his wife Liz were dismayed when they saw the state of John and Laura Craske’s grave and resolved to restore it.

John Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor CraskeJohn Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor Craske

“They decided to restore the grave with the image of a whale to commemorate their lives.”

Mr Craske was the third child of eight born to Edward and Hannah Craske, and worked for the family selling fish around nearby villages including Swanton Morley and North Elmham, often working very long hours.

John Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor CraskeJohn Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor Craske

You may also want to watch:

When he was 36 he was conscripted into the army but he soon contracted influenza and was looked after in an army hospital.

John Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor CraskeJohn Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor Craske

Mr Craske never completely recovered from the illness and was affected for the rest of his life, sometimes being bed-ridden for months.

“A doctor prescribed sea air and said that, to occupy himself, John could take up embroidery”, said Dereham Heritage Trust. “Thus began the astonishing career as an artist of this former fisherman.

One of the John Craske watercoours featured in a collection of work by the famous fisherman held by Sheringham Musuem. Photo: KAREN BETHELLOne of the John Craske watercoours featured in a collection of work by the famous fisherman held by Sheringham Musuem. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

“Most of Mr Craske’s pictures were of boats, fish or the sea and it is said that he missed the sea.

“Some of his work was bought by an American art collector, Sylvia Townsend, and this was later donated to the Arts Centre at the Maltings in Aldeburgh.

“Dereham Heritage Trust own a small number of works and there is a much bigger collection of his best known embroideries at the Sheringham Museum.”

Mr Craske and his wife also had a spell living in Hemsby, and Mr Craske died in 1943 in hospital in Norwich.

For more information on John Craske or to view his work visit the Dereham Heritage Trust website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dereham Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Schools may have ‘more Victorian’ feel when children return to the classroom

The teachers strike rally at Chapelfield Gardens. Scott Lyons, Norfolk NUT secretary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclist yelled at by passenger just before crash with car

Norwich Road in the village of Booton, near Reepham. Police are investigating after a cyclist was injured in a crash with a car there. Picture: Google StreetView

Grave of former fisherman and artist restored in fitting tribute

John Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor Craske

Heritage trust take events online to avoid coronavirus disruption

A exhibition called Dereham in Peace and War 1914 opened at Bishop Bonner's Cottage Museum during a free family day. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Delays expected on main roads as police escort 70ft boat through county

The Oyster Yachts premises at Hoveton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Schools may have ‘more Victorian’ feel when children return to the classroom

The teachers strike rally at Chapelfield Gardens. Scott Lyons, Norfolk NUT secretary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclist yelled at by passenger just before crash with car

Norwich Road in the village of Booton, near Reepham. Police are investigating after a cyclist was injured in a crash with a car there. Picture: Google StreetView

Grave of former fisherman and artist restored in fitting tribute

John Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor Craske

Heritage trust take events online to avoid coronavirus disruption

A exhibition called Dereham in Peace and War 1914 opened at Bishop Bonner's Cottage Museum during a free family day. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Delays expected on main roads as police escort 70ft boat through county

The Oyster Yachts premises at Hoveton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Dereham Times

‘It really is an honour’ - Club joins forces with UEA to strengthen future of football

UEA joins forces with Dereham Town Football Club. Ashley Bunn (Dereham FC chairman in white) and UEA Team Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Grave of former fisherman and artist restored in fitting tribute

John Craske's great nephew Trevor Craske and his wife, Liz a have restored the artist’s grave. Picture: Contributed by Trevor Craske

Heritage trust take events online to avoid coronavirus disruption

A exhibition called Dereham in Peace and War 1914 opened at Bishop Bonner's Cottage Museum during a free family day. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Cyclist yelled at by passenger just before crash with car

Norwich Road in the village of Booton, near Reepham. Police are investigating after a cyclist was injured in a crash with a car there. Picture: Google StreetView

Coronavirus cases are falling again in Norfolk after rise at start of August

Postwick Park and Ride which is currently closed and being used at a Covid-19 testing station. Photo: Archant