Good Ofsted rating for village primary school

Great Massingham CofE Primary, which has been rated good by Ofsted Picture: Ian Burt

A village primary school has been given a good rating by the education watchdog.

An Osted inspector visited Great Massingham CofE Primary School, near King’s Lynn, in December.

He said pupils’ behaviour was a strength of the school, where children are friendly and polite.

His report says: “Values such as respect, responsibility, reverence, perseverance and courage are communicated effectively, and are understood by pupils and staff alike.

“These values are lived out by members of the school community. One pupil said everyone tries to stick to them.

“Consequently, staff and pupils, and pupils and their classmates, develop very positive relationships so that pupils make strong progress within a caring and supportive learning environment.” Staff enjoy working at the school, the inspector adds, while parents say they would recommend it to others. One said that it had “a family feel”, while pupils told the inspector they felt looked after and supported.

The report adds: “Pupils make strong progress because their teachers plan activities that are closely matched to their starting points.

“Pupils’ enjoyment of writing is fuelled by the enthusiasm of

their teachers.

“Teachers question pupils well, they challenge them to develop their writing and they provide them with helpful advice about how to improve their work.”

The report praises communication between teachers and teaching assistants, which it says helps pupils’ progress.

And it adds: “Staff have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour

and communicate them clearly.

“There are few behaviour incidents and they are dealt with appropriately.

“Pupils behave very well in and around school. They have

positive attitudes to learning, respect their teachers and value the rewards that they receive for their good behaviour.”

The school, which has just 46 pupils, was given a good rating at its last Ofsted inspection, which was in 2015.

The inspector said its “ethos” was central to its continued improvement.

Founded in 1874, it has a close relationship with the village church and the nearby Harpley Primary School, with which it works in partnership.