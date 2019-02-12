Super Sea Life Annual Pass offer in the Times!

Lance the Queensland Grouper. Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre Archant

Don’t miss an amazing offer brought to you by the Dereham and Fakenham and Wells Times.

The parasol is providing solace for the pengiuns. Picture: Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre The parasol is providing solace for the pengiuns. Picture: Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre

This newspaper and the Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth have teamed up to bring lucky readers the offer of a discounted annual pass for the centre.

To receive a pass guests will need two tokens from the Times.

Each individual pass is for one person and costs £25 per person and allows unlimited entry into Sea Life Great Yarmouth, plus 20pc discount in the gift shops and 20pc off hot drinks in the restaurant.

And this year pass holders will also get 50pc admission prices into nearby wildlife parks and zoos.

As long as you have the correct number of tokens and an application form for each person plus two passport size photos, there is no restriction on the number of passes you can buy.

The pass lasts for 12 months from the day of purchase.

The first token was in this week’s (February 21) edition of the paper.

Cut out the next token in next week’s (February 28) issue of the Times.

Another token will be available in the March 7 issue.

The offer is available until March 22.