Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Super Sea Life Annual Pass offer in the Times!

PUBLISHED: 17:15 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 21 February 2019

Lance the Queensland Grouper. Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre

Lance the Queensland Grouper. Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre

Archant

Don’t miss an amazing offer brought to you by the Dereham and Fakenham and Wells Times.

The parasol is providing solace for the pengiuns. Picture: Great Yarmouth Sea Life CentreThe parasol is providing solace for the pengiuns. Picture: Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre

This newspaper and the Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth have teamed up to bring lucky readers the offer of a discounted annual pass for the centre.

To receive a pass guests will need two tokens from the Times.

Each individual pass is for one person and costs £25 per person and allows unlimited entry into Sea Life Great Yarmouth, plus 20pc discount in the gift shops and 20pc off hot drinks in the restaurant.

And this year pass holders will also get 50pc admission prices into nearby wildlife parks and zoos.

As long as you have the correct number of tokens and an application form for each person plus two passport size photos, there is no restriction on the number of passes you can buy.

The pass lasts for 12 months from the day of purchase.

The first token was in this week’s (February 21) edition of the paper.

Cut out the next token in next week’s (February 28) issue of the Times.

Another token will be available in the March 7 issue.

The offer is available until March 22.

Most Read

Mother ‘devastated’ after £400 pram is stolen from her front doorstep

Brittany Narbett thanked people for their help” after her daughter'’ stolen pram was returned to her home in Dereham. Picture: BRITTANY NARBETT

Shock as Sports Direct branch set to close doors for final time

Sports Direct, in Dereham, will be closing its doors for the final time on Tuesday March 19. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI

Mother ‘over the moon’ after pram stolen from her front doorstep is returned

Brittany Narbett thanked people for their help” after her daughter'’ stolen pram was returned to her home in Dereham. Picture: BRITTANY NARBETT

High Street to close on three different days for roadworks

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Eight jobs saved as new owners take over Dereham’s Hollywood Cinema

Pictured, front, Lee Allwood, new owner, with his son Jonny Allwood, far left, and the eight members of staff who will all be keeping their jobs. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

‘Let’s make it as special as he was’ – Norwich City player calls on fans to pay tribute to Denver Clinton

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Super Sea Life Annual Pass offer in the Times!

Lance the Queensland Grouper. Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre

Council tax rise confirmed for Breckland after budget approved

Breckland Councillor Philip Cowen. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A&E pressure is ‘demoralising’ but social care investment is the answer, says doctor

Dr Jim Crawfurd, East of England regional chairman for the Royal College of Emergency Medicine. Photo: Archant

Get ready to celebrate the happiest, proudest day in Norfolk’s calender

LGBTQ Group launch for Norfolk Day Photo: Brittany Creasey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists