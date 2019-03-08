Search

Hundreds join fight to stop demolition of village's last pub

PUBLISHED: 16:20 02 September 2019

The Swan pub in Gressenhall, which closed in July 2018. Picture: Archant

The Swan pub in Gressenhall, which closed in July 2018. Picture: Archant

A community came together to get behind the fight to save their village's last pub.

More than 200 people gathered at Gressenhall Green to join the fight to save The Swan. Picture: Alex BeggMore than 200 people gathered at Gressenhall Green to join the fight to save The Swan. Picture: Alex Begg

The Swan in Gressenhall, near Dereham, ceased trading in July last year and is under threat of being demolished and turned into housing.

But Gressenhall Community Enterprise (GCE) is keen to buy the pub and bring it under community ownership, earning the support of mid Norfolk MP George Freeman.

Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman has thrown his support behind a campaign to save The Swan pub in Gressenhall. Picture: Gressenhall Community EnterpriseMid-Norfolk MP George Freeman has thrown his support behind a campaign to save The Swan pub in Gressenhall. Picture: Gressenhall Community Enterprise

On August 23, the 'Swan Soiree' saw more than 200 people enjoy a BBQ, beer and live music at Gressenhall Green, while members of GCE unveiled draft designs of what they hope the pub will look like in the future.

"The enthusiasm and support was very encouraging," said Alex Begg, chairman of GCE. "We raised £1500 towards the campaign, although the main purpose was getting the village together and taking on board everyone's ideas."

More than 200 people gathered at Gressenhall Green to join the fight to save The Swan. Picture: Alex BeggMore than 200 people gathered at Gressenhall Green to join the fight to save The Swan. Picture: Alex Begg

The next 'Save Our Swan' event will be a pub quiz at Gressenhall Social Club on October 18. For information and tickets, email communitypubgressenhall@gmail.com.

Alastair Simpson, owner of The Swan in Gressenhall, is looking to demolish the pub and turn it into housing. Picture: Matthew UsherAlastair Simpson, owner of The Swan in Gressenhall, is looking to demolish the pub and turn it into housing. Picture: Matthew Usher

More than 200 people gathered at Gressenhall Green to join the fight to save The Swan. Picture: Alex BeggMore than 200 people gathered at Gressenhall Green to join the fight to save The Swan. Picture: Alex Begg

