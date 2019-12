Gallery

Who can you spot in this gallery from Norfolk's Victorian Christmas event?

A traditional Victorian Christmas at Gressenhall. Jack and the bean stalk pantomime Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

Christmas has taken a Dickensian twist in mid Norfolk, as the Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse celebrates, Victorian style.

A traditional Victorian Christmas at Gressenhall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman A traditional Victorian Christmas at Gressenhall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Families flocked to the museum site for a taste of the festive season as it once was, making peg dolls, shadow puppets and decorating Christmas bags.

Gressenhall's events officer Emily Parker said people in character as the Artful Dodger and Scrooge from Charles Dickens' novels met people before putting on pantomime performances of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Miss Parker said: "Gressenhall was a workhouse during the Victorian period and this shows how they would have celebrated Christmas. Christmas doesn't need to be over the top, it can be very traditional and bring together family and friends for a joyful day."

The event attracted 250 visitors on Thursday, December 19, and organisers were expecting another 250 the following day.

