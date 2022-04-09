News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Spring is in the air: Farm and museum welcomes host of new arrivals

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:06 PM April 9, 2022
A new-born Norfolk Horn lamb at Gressenhall Farm

A new-born Norfolk Horn lamb at Gressenhall Farm - Credit: Sarah Darnell

A popular farm and museum has welcomed a host of new arrivals just in time for Easter. 

Staff at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, near Dereham, are looking after a number of new-born animals which have arrived in recent weeks. 

Large Black mix piglets have been born at Gressenhall Farm

Large Black mix piglets have been born at Gressenhall Farm - Credit: Sarah Darnell

An impressive seven piglets - all a Large Black mix - were born on March 13 and are growing fast. 

Over the past three weeks, 13 Norfolk Horn lambs have been welcomed, as have two calves - one a British White and the other a Redpoll. 

New born Norfolk Horn lambs sleeping

A new-born Norfolk Horn lamb nodding off at Gressenhall Farm - Credit: Sarah Darnell

All mothers and babies are said to be doing well. 

Rachel Kidd, curator at Gressenhall, said: “Spring is an especially wonderful time to visit Gressenhall, which is situated in 50 acres of beautiful Norfolk countryside.

Large Black mix piglets feeding at Gressenhall Farm and Museum

Large Black mix piglets feeding at Gressenhall Farm and Museum - Credit: Sarah Darnell

"We’re delighted to have so many new arrivals in time for the Easter holidays.

Gressenhall is a working heritage farm and demonstrates traditional agricultural techniques. It keeps Norfolk and East Anglian breeds of farm animals, many of which are now rare, with the most iconic being the large Suffolk Punch horse. 

A new-born Redpoll calf at Gressenhall Farm 

A new-born Redpoll calf at Gressenhall Farm - Credit: Mike Crisp


