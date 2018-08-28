Search

‘Bald is beautiful’ - 20 heads clipped for two-year-old girl’s marathon chemotherapy ordeal

PUBLISHED: 16:41 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 06 January 2019

Twenty people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Twenty people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

Locks of hair were falling like rain onto the floor of a Norfolk salon, as 20 people braved the shave to help a poorly little girl.

Shorn by Sean in Dereham hosted the fundraiser for the family of two-year-old Esmé Lambert, who is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Esmé, from Swaffham, was there with her mum Wendy Lambert and siblings Sienna, four, Lillie, seven and Jordan, 14, to cheer on those getting their hair clipped.

That included Esmé’s grandad Bob Grainger, dad Aaron and uncle Steven Lambert.

Mrs Lambert said: “It’s really lovely to see her friends from gymnastics and the schools, and my friends and the wider community really coming together. I can’t thank them enough.”

Esmé Lambert in hospital. Photo: Lambert FamilyEsmé Lambert in hospital. Photo: Lambert Family

MORE: Group set to brave the shave in support of two-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy

She said Esmé, who was in her first round of a 56-week chemotherapy programme, was coping well.

Mrs Lambert said: “She’s been a little bit sick but not too bad and she’s taking her medicine a bit better now.”

One of those with a freshly-shaved scalp was five-year-old Jack Genn, from Swaffham. Jack, whose family is friends with Esmé’s, said he liked his new look.

Some of the 20 people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONSome of the 20 people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

“It looks good,” he said. “I wanted to raise money for Esmé because she’s poorly.”

Hairdresser Katy Hacon was doing the shaving along with Chris Syer and Rachel Hendry.

Miss Hacon, 35, said: “It’s been really good to see lots of people here, and the donations have been amazing. With Esmé’s dad being self-employed he is not going to be able to work for the foreseeable future, so we need to raise as much as we possibly can.”

MORE: ‘Time is going to be quite crucial’- Community rallies round family after baby diagnosed with brain tumour

Esmé Lambert with her dad, Aaron, and mum, Wendy. Photo: Lambert FamilyEsmé Lambert with her dad, Aaron, and mum, Wendy. Photo: Lambert Family

Miss Hacon said the shave, which included a cake sale and attracted online donations, had raised more than £2,000. A GoFundMe page set up by another family friend, James Mortimer, has raised almost £14,000 towards a target of £30,000.

Esmé was diagnosed with the tumour after being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital last October, with what was initially thought to be a virus.

She was then due to have the tumour removed at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but after surgery doctors discovered it was a rare form of tumour called an ependymoma, which meant the long bout of chemotherapy was necessary.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/help-little-esme.

Some of the 20 people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONSome of the 20 people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

One of those getting the chop to to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONOne of those getting the chop to to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Esmé Lambert in hospital with her family. Photo: Lambert FamilyEsmé Lambert in hospital with her family. Photo: Lambert Family

Esmé Lambert in hospital. Photo: Lambert FamilyEsmé Lambert in hospital. Photo: Lambert Family

