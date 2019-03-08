Sister of teenager who took his own life wants to make him 'proud' at skydive

A much-loved teenager who took his own life will be remembered at a skydive raising money for a mental health charity.

Tracy Snowden is taking on the challenge in memory of Conor Manly, from Mattishall, near Dereham, who was part of her extended family, and was just 18 when he took his own life.

Conor's sister Courteney Manly and her friend Vonnie Penvenne, both 18 and from Mattishall, are also taking part.

The team also comprises Colin Jeckell, from North Walsham, Paul Furness, from Badersfield, and Kimberley Warnes, 17, also from Badersfield.

They are aiming to raise £2,500 for the mental health charity Mind.

Mrs Snowden, from Felmingham, said: "We have no experience of skydiving but we have been practising zooming in on Google Earth really fast.

"I came up with the idea of fundraising for Norwich and Central Norfolk Mind after a member of my extended family took his own life last October.

"Having battled with my own mental health problems this shocking news of Conor Manly played on my mind,

"Such a waste of a young life and the devastation caused to his heartbroken family was unbearable.

"Raising funds for Mind wouldn't bring Conor back but it could help another desperate family.

"When I suggested a skydive to Conor's family, they were well up for it and they wanted to take part - they are amazing people."

She said that, at her worst, she never thought she would return to work after long-term sick leave, but she did.

She added: "That was several years ago, so this challenge is also to prove that anything is possible, and you can recover from mental illness and lead a happy life."

Courteney said: "I am keen to raise awareness of mental health and break the stigma.

"I want to prevent the heartbreak our family have suffered losing my precious brother. I want to make him proud."

Mr Jeckell wants to make the jump to raise funds for Mind following the tragic loss of a family member with complex mental issues.

Collection tins have been put at various places in the area.

If you can help, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ConorManlySkydive