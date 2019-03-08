Search

All you need to know ahead of Reepham Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:37 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 02 August 2019

Reepham Festival is set to make its return with more than 20 bands and musicians. Jeramiah Ferrari are once again set to perform. Picture: Antony Kelly

One of the region's biggest music festivals is set to return, boasting one of the country's most iconic ska bands in its line-up.

Now in its 12th year, Reepham Festival is set to attract around 2,500 people to the town with an abundance of live music from more than 20 bands and musicians across four stages at three different sites.

With just over a week to go until revellers flock to the heart of Norfolk, here's a bitesize guide to the festival including everything you need to know.

When is it?

Reepham Festival is set to take place over the course of two days - Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11. Live music begins at 12pm on Saturday and 12.30pm on Sunday.

Where is it?

Reepham is a small market town located 12 miles northwest of Norwich, 11 miles northeast of Dereham and 14 miles southeast of Fakenham. The town centre is situated on the B1145, which runs all the way King's Lynn and Mundesley.

On Saturday, you can catch bands and solo artists on Hansells' Stage One and Hansells' Stage Two, both at the main festival venue of Rookery Meadow, just off Back Street. There will also be acoustic acts on the Lovewell Blake Church Stage at St Mary's Church.

On Sunday, all bands will perform at Whitwell and Reepham Station on Whitwell Road.

Who's performing?

Topping the bill are legendary ska band Bad Manners, led by unmistakable frontman Buster Bloodvessel. They'll cap off Saturday's proceedings on Hansells' Stage One from around 6.30pm.

Among the other highlights on Saturday are Jeramiah Ferrari (Hansells' Stage Two) with their infectious reggae pop and folk-roots band Camisayo (Lovewell Blake Church Stage).

Alt-rockers Dead Reynolds will bring the festival to a close on Sunday night from 6.15pm at Whitwell and Reepham Station.

What food and drink is on offer?

Food vendors at the event this year include Namaste (Indian vegetarian), burger specialist Natural Born Grillers, Bucket List (topped chips), Norfolk Thai, Yumeez Donuts, Ronaldo Ice Cream and Candy Sensations. In terms of drinks, there will be a coffee hut and, of course, a bar!

Where can I park?

Festival-goers are advised to park at Reepham High School on Whitwell Road, just a 5 to 10-minute walk from the main festival site.

How can I buy tickets and how much are they?

A pre-booked weekend ticket, priced at £32, entitles you to full paid entry on Saturday and includes free entry on Sunday.

Alternatively, you can buy a church-only ticket for Saturday (£12) or a station-only ticket for Sunday (£12). Child tickets (15 and under) are all £1, regardless of the date and venue.

Tickets can be purchased online or from Whitwell and Reepham Station, Very Nice Things in Reepham and Soundclash in Norwich (+ booking fee).

Can I camp?

Camping is on offer at the festival, but tickets have already sold out. The campsite is situated by Whitwell and Reepham Station.

Anything else?

For more details, including the full programme, visit the Reepham Festival website.

