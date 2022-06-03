Shock as two lorry trailers appear and tower over gardens

Sandra Ashmore looks on at the HGV trailers which have appeared in the field next to her home - Credit: Aaron McMillan

People have reacted with shock after two HGV trailers appeared - towering over their gardens.

Sandra Ashmore and Claire O’Brien from Guist, near Dereham, witnessed Carl Lakes put two HGV trailers in a field behind their houses on May 30.

The trailers, which still display the advertising Laila Rice, have blocked off their sight of the picturesque Norfolk countryside.

Sandra Ashmore stands in her back garden in Guist after HGV trailers was moved into the field next to her home - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Carl Lakes, who lives nearby, was approached for comment but declined.

Both the neighbours say they had spoken to Mr Lakes, who was friendly when explaining his plans to convert the trailers into a shed.

A Breckland Council spokesperson said they were contacted about the trailers, and are looking into it.

“If a breach of planning control is established, we will determine the most expedient way of addressing it.

The HGV trailers have appeared in Guist - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“However, we are still assessing the situation and so it is too early to say whether any planning rules have been broken.”

Both women have reacted in horror to the sight of them.

Mrs Ashmore believes the containers are around 15ft high and 30ft long.

The view from Sandra Ashmore's bedroom room in Guist - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“It is the view from the lounge window, from our bedroom, the conservatory where we eat in the summer, all we can see are these containers," she said.

"They are such an eyesore, they hit you in the face.

The 74-year-old, who lives with her husband on Blacksmiths Yard, believes the containers have devalued her home by around £50,000.

Sandra Ashmore looks on at the HGV trailers which have appeared in the field next to her home - Credit: Aaron McMillan

She has also cancelled her Jubilee plans to host her son and sister in the back garden, as she is too embarrassed by the trailers.

Mrs O’Brien was equally as shocked when the two trailers arrived.

“When you see a container being dropped off in the garden behind you, but within an hour the tractor came back with another one, I was beside myself,” she said.

The view from Sandra Ashmore's living room in Guist - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I went to speak with him, and it was all friendly. I just wanted to find out more.

“I have a walled garden and it takes up the whole width of my wall garden and takes away the beauty I can see, all I see now is an HGV trailer.

“I’m thinking of adding some trees to block them out, but it will cost me thousands.”

Both of the Guist residents are hoping for the issue to be resolved quickly.