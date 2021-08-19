Harry Potter star adds magic to Brownies' sleepover
- Credit: Supplied by 1st Toftwood Brownies
One of the stars of Harry Potter delivered a special video message to kick off a sleepover held by the 1st Toftwood Brownies.
Katie Theobald, leader in charge, said the more than 20 girls who took part were thrilled with the message from Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the film adaptions of the Wizarding World novels.
She said: "He was impressed to hear how well the Brownies had coped during the pandemic and how they had adapted so well to virtual guiding. He awarded them 50 house points each and was interested to learn what crafts they would be doing on the sleepover."
During the 'virtual' sleepover, the girls took part in activities including making bookmarks and pine cone 'Hedwig' owls, and played bingo while they could see each other over Zoom.
Ms Theobald added: "We are so proud of how the Brownies have adapted and that we have been able to offer different experiences to them."