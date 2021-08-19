Harry Potter star adds magic to Brownies' sleepover

Published: 3:25 PM August 19, 2021

Millie (left) aged 11, and Izzy (right) aged 9, who took part in the 1st Toftwood Brownies Harry Potter virtual sleepover. - Credit: Supplied by 1st Toftwood Brownies

One of the stars of Harry Potter delivered a special video message to kick off a sleepover held by the 1st Toftwood Brownies.

Katie Theobald, leader in charge, said the more than 20 girls who took part were thrilled with the message from Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the film adaptions of the Wizarding World novels.

With her green Slytherin crafts is Imogen, aged 10, who took part in the 1st Toftwood Brownies Harry Potter virtual sleepover. - Credit: Supplied by 1st Toftwood Brownies

She said: "He was impressed to hear how well the Brownies had coped during the pandemic and how they had adapted so well to virtual guiding. He awarded them 50 house points each and was interested to learn what crafts they would be doing on the sleepover."

During the 'virtual' sleepover, the girls took part in activities including making bookmarks and pine cone 'Hedwig' owls, and played bingo while they could see each other over Zoom.

Ms Theobald added: "We are so proud of how the Brownies have adapted and that we have been able to offer different experiences to them."

With her yellow Hufflepuff crafts is Maya, aged 10, who took part in the 1st Toftwood Brownies Harry Potter virtual sleepover. - Credit: Supplied by 1st Toftwood Brownies

Making the hamma bead magnet is Sophia, aged 7, who took part in the 1st Toftwood Brownies Harry Potter virtual sleepover. - Credit: Supplied by 1st Toftwood Brownies

With the Ravenclaw sign is Charlotte, aged 9, who took part in the 1st Toftwood Brownies Harry Potter virtual sleepover. - Credit: Supplied by 1st Toftwood Brownies



