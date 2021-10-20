News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Health

Video

Warning issued over rising energy bills this winter

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:49 AM October 20, 2021   
Check your heating levels before the onset of winter

Households in Breckland and North Norfolk face difficulties in paying their energy bills this winter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thousands of households in Breckland and North Norfolk will struggle to pay their energy bills this winter, according to the Citizens Advice Bureau.

The warning comes after this paper launched its 'There With You This Winter' campaign, aimed at supporting people through the colder months and finding ways of keeping rising fuel costs at bay.

Figures published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show 8,888 households in Breckland are in fuel poverty, while 7,866 in North Norfolk are in the same situation. 

A household is considered to be fuel poor if they live in a property with low energy efficiency and would be pushed below the poverty line by housing costs and the energy bills needed to have a warm, well-lit home.

Energy prices rose steeply in recent weeks, while the £20-a-week boost to universal credit came to an end. 

You may also want to watch:

A statement from Citizens Advice Norfolk, which offers advice from offices in Dereham and Fakenham, said: "We are warning of an increase in people struggling to pay their energy bills and turning to charities for help.

"A huge surge in wholesale gas prices and the energy price cap rise will impact household energy bills and increase the need for practical, impartial advice."

RJ Drury Plumbing and Heating has entered liquidation. Picture: Thinkstock

Energy prices are currently on the rise - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

  1. 1 Early hours blaze tears through flat and gardens
  2. 2 Man in 80s from Norfolk found not guilty of historic sexual offences
  3. 3 Rescue centre saw demand for dogs jump 400pc during lockdown
  1. 4 Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk
  2. 5 Farm enjoying another bumper year for pumpkin picking
  3. 6 Two fires in two hours on mid-Norfolk road
  4. 7 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
  5. 8 Fears raised over Western Link surveying work
  6. 9 Century-long agreement over Dereham green space to end
  7. 10 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county

Citizens Advice Norfolk is running a Norfolk Warm and Wise scheme, which helps people specifically with energy-related problems.

Project coordinator Caroline Mackinson said: "The huge increases in energy bills couldn’t come at a worse time for many households, with the ending of furlough and the £20-per-week cut to universal credit.

“With so many smaller energy companies going out of business, it can be very worrying for people.

"However, if your supplier goes bust, the supply of gas and/or electricity to your home won’t be disrupted, as the energy regulator, Ofgem, will move you to a new supplier.

Fuel Poverty Heating bills Heating Bills Byline: Sonya Duncan

Households in Breckland and North Norfolk face difficulties in paying their energy bills this winter - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Our advice is to take a meter reading, download any online bills and don’t switch tariff or supplier until your account is moved to the new supplier."

For assistance, call the Citizens Advice Adviceline on 0800 144 8848 or email energyadvice@cadat.org.uk.

The Dereham office, at the Assembly Rooms in Ruthen Place, is open from 10am to 12pm on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. 

The Fakenham office remains closed for face-to-face advice.

There With You This Winter
Dereham News
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flying Scotsman on the Mid Norfolk Railway in Dereham

Gallery

IN PICTURES: Flying Scotsman in all its glory on the Mid Norfolk Railway

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Westfield House, near Dereham, is through to the final of the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards

Care home reaches final of disability and autism awards

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Guests at Northgate High School looking at the exhibition of the archives during the 'Past, Present and Future' evening

Gallery

Students and staff come together for celebration of high school's history

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Manufacturing machine and operator at Crane Fruehauf at Dereham in about 1970

Nostalgia

Revisit the industrial heritage in the heart of Norfolk

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon