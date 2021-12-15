News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
More than half of Breckland adults have had Covid booster

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:30 PM December 15, 2021
More than half of adults living in Breckland have been for a Covid booster jab - Credit: Danielle Booden

More than half of adults living in Breckland have been for a Covid booster jab, figures have revealed. 

Fresh data from the UK Health Security Agency shows 60,280 people over the age of 18 had been administered a third vaccine as of Saturday, December 11. 

Breckland’s overall adult population is 114,091, meaning the uptake is 53pc. 

The total is expected to rise sharply over the coming days as, from Wednesday (December 15), everyone aged 18 and above was invited to get their booster. 
Until then, the offer had only been open to over-30s. 

The government has set a target of giving boosters to all eligible adults across the nation by the end of the month. 

A patient being administered their Covid jab - Credit: Danielle Booden

Broadland had an uptake of 52pc, with 56,150 people having been for additional jabs. North Norfolk has one of the best uptakes in the country (57pc), but does have an older population.

To book an appointment, visit nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19.

