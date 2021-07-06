Published: 5:01 PM July 6, 2021

A parish council has thanked its local GP surgery for its "magnificent" efforts during the vaccination programme with a specially designed cake.

In a show of gratitude, Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman Roger Atterwill personally presented the cake to the village surgery.

The council had commissioned local cake-maker Charlotte Turner to create the cake, which consisted of a huge iced syringe, along with an edible rainbow and the message “Thank You!”.

The cake commissioned by Swanton Morley Parish Council, created by local cake-maker Charlotte Turner. - Credit: Swanton Morley Parish Council

Mr Atterwill said: "On behalf of Swanton Morley, and indeed the wider local community, we thank all of the staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to help all of us in these unprecedented times. We are very proud of the surgery and what it has achieved."

In Facebook post, the council said the surgery's work had been "magnificent".



The surgery’s staff in turn asked the parish council to convey their thanks for all of the gifts they have received from members of the local community, saying that they are “very grateful”.