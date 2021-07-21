Published: 12:36 PM July 21, 2021

One of Norfolk County Council's Covid-19 mobile testing buses, used for asymptomatic testing. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Covid mobile testing bus has been set up in the car park of Dereham’s Morrisons supermarket.

People living in or around the town are being encouraged to come forward to access symptom-free Covid testing at the bus, which has been organised by Breckland District Council in partnership with Norfolk County Council's public health team.

People without Covid symptoms can simply drop into the centre to receive their lateral flow test.

In a Facebook post, Breckland council said: “As lockdown finally eases, and we get to meet with family and friends again in busy places, it is vital that residents can be assured they are not carrying Covid-19 and spreading Covid-19 to family, friends, within the workplace or wider community.”

Around one in three people who are infected with Covid show no symptoms.

Anybody who does have Covid symptoms - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste - should book a test via the NHS or by calling 119.

The mobile bus is open from Tuesday July 20 until Saturday July 24, from 8am until 8pm.