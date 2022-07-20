Covid vaccintion centre at Dereham Hospital set to close
- Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop
Dereham's coronavirus vaccination centre is set to close at the end of July.
The jab site at Beetley Ward, at Dereham Hospital, will permanently shut on Sunday, July 31.
Staff at the centre have been helping to protect people from the virus since the vaccine rollout began at the end 2020.
But, in a bid to maximise resources, the life-saving injections will instead be delivered at Lascelles Ward at Kelling Hospital, in Holt, from August 5.
Dr David Vickers, medical director at Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which has been coordinating vaccination sites in Norfolk and Waveney, said vaccines remained the "best line of defence" against Covid.
He added: "So as not to duplicate provision, our Beetley Ward vaccination site will close permanently on July 31.
"Our fantastic vaccination team will continue to deliver jabs from Kelling Hospital."
Dereham residents can continue to access jabs at Swanton Morley Surgery. To book, visit nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19.