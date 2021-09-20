News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Health

Video

One in eight Breckland adults yet to receive Covid vaccine

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:59 PM September 20, 2021   
Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Conna

One in eight Breckland adults have not yet been vaccinated - Credit: Danielle Booden

Around one in eight adults in Breckland are yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine, according to new figures.

Fresh data published by NHS England shows 105,488 people aged 18 and over in the district had received a first dose by September 13. 

But it means another 16,992 remain unvaccinated - just under 14pc of Breckland's adults.

Those aged 18-29 have the highest refusal rate in the area, with more than a quarter (27.3pc) yet to accept a jab, followed by the 30-39 age bracket (26.3pc). 

A higher proportion of children aged 16 and 17 are unvaccinated (35.3pc), but they were offered the jab much later than others.

At the other end of the scale, just 2.7pc of those aged 80-89 have not been administered their first shot. 

Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing COVID vaccinations at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hal

A Covid vaccine being prepared at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

In Norfolk and Waveney as a whole, around 7pc of the population have not been for vaccine appointments, a figure which rises to 10.8pc across the UK. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Delays on the A47 after crash
  2. 2 Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman returns to government
  3. 3 Delays on A47 after crash involving lorry
  1. 4 Hairdresser in contention for prestigious industry award
  2. 5 Parts of Norfolk at risk of heavy downpours
  3. 6 Three marathons in three weekends - Dereham runner's amazing charity effort
  4. 7 Gym set to host fundraiser for brave youngster Logan
  5. 8 Location revealed for new major music festival with '90s flavour'
  6. 9 Fakenham's annual riverside day set to finally go ahead
  7. 10 Showers and clear spells in Norfolk and Waveney this week

Dr Anoop Dhesi, clinical chair at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) - which has been leading the local rollout - called on more people to get protection. 

"I’d like to urge anyone who is still unvaccinated or overdue their second dose to get to one of our many walk-in clinics as soon as possible," he said.

"We really need to vaccinate the remaining local people quickly, so our teams can then concentrate on third doses for the most vulnerable."

Dr Anoop Dhesi

Dr Anoop Dhesi, clinical chair at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group - Credit: Archant

Millions of people across the country being began being offered booster jabs from Monday (September 20). 

Over-50s, health workers and younger adults with health conditions are being encouraged to get a third dose. 

And now, children aged 12 to 15 in England have begun receiving vaccinations, many of them in schools. 

The expanded programme forms part of the government's autumn and winter plan designed to combat the spread of the virus. 

(left to right) Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exc

Boris Johnson has unveiled the government's Covid autumn and winter plan - Credit: PA

Prime minister Boris Johnson has appealed to the millions of people across the UK who have not yet been vaccinated to help the country avoid tougher restrictions over the winter months. 

Fallback measures, or 'Plan B', could include mandating face coverings or introducing vaccine passports. 

Coronavirus
Norfolk
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Taxi firms including Dereham-based Ace have been suffering from driver shortages

Video

'1,500 calls in a weekend' - Taxi firms' struggles with driver shortages

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Picture of Maureen Powley who died following a crash on the A47 near Wendling.

Family tribute to 'much loved' Norfolk woman killed in A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Richard Hindry leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Norwich Crown Court

Man who was late to take son to school event jailed for fatal A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Dozens attended the opening of Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham

'A fabulous asset' - town centre pocket park finally opens

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon