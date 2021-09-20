One in eight Breckland adults yet to receive Covid vaccine

Video

Published: 2:59 PM September 20, 2021

One in eight Breckland adults have not yet been vaccinated - Credit: Danielle Booden

Around one in eight adults in Breckland are yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine, according to new figures.

Fresh data published by NHS England shows 105,488 people aged 18 and over in the district had received a first dose by September 13.

But it means another 16,992 remain unvaccinated - just under 14pc of Breckland's adults.

Those aged 18-29 have the highest refusal rate in the area, with more than a quarter (27.3pc) yet to accept a jab, followed by the 30-39 age bracket (26.3pc).

A higher proportion of children aged 16 and 17 are unvaccinated (35.3pc), but they were offered the jab much later than others.

At the other end of the scale, just 2.7pc of those aged 80-89 have not been administered their first shot.

A Covid vaccine being prepared at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

In Norfolk and Waveney as a whole, around 7pc of the population have not been for vaccine appointments, a figure which rises to 10.8pc across the UK.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, clinical chair at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) - which has been leading the local rollout - called on more people to get protection.

"I’d like to urge anyone who is still unvaccinated or overdue their second dose to get to one of our many walk-in clinics as soon as possible," he said.

"We really need to vaccinate the remaining local people quickly, so our teams can then concentrate on third doses for the most vulnerable."

Dr Anoop Dhesi, clinical chair at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group - Credit: Archant

Millions of people across the country being began being offered booster jabs from Monday (September 20).

Over-50s, health workers and younger adults with health conditions are being encouraged to get a third dose.

And now, children aged 12 to 15 in England have begun receiving vaccinations, many of them in schools.

The expanded programme forms part of the government's autumn and winter plan designed to combat the spread of the virus.

Boris Johnson has unveiled the government's Covid autumn and winter plan - Credit: PA

Prime minister Boris Johnson has appealed to the millions of people across the UK who have not yet been vaccinated to help the country avoid tougher restrictions over the winter months.

Fallback measures, or 'Plan B', could include mandating face coverings or introducing vaccine passports.