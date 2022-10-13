Home awarded 'Michelin star' of dementia care
- Credit: Caring Homes Group
A Norfolk care home has been saluted for its care of residents living with dementia.
Oak Manor Nursing Home, in Scarning, near Dereham, has been awarded 'My World' accreditation, recognising its commitment to helping those with the disease.
The My World training scheme was created by the Caring Homes Group - which runs Oak Manor - in a bid to provide high-quality, personalised support for every dementia sufferer.
It is the only accredited dementia training programme at City and Guilds level.
Oak Manor has become the first home in the group to receive accreditation, which has been labelled a 'Michelin star' equivalent for the industry.
Laura Smith, manager of the home, said: "We are delighted to be the first home in the group to achieve My World accreditation.
"It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our brilliant team."
Caring Homes forecast that, by 2023, more than 900 of its residents will be living with dementia, rising to 1,000 a year later.