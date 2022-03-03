Dementia support group to return for first time in two years

The Link is set to return to Mattishall. Pictured are members and volunteers back in 2017 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A support group for people with dementia and their carers is set to return for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Link, based in Mattishall, has not hosted a session since March 2020, but is opening again with a bigger space, ventilation and an extensive cleaning regime.

Amid turbulent times, some of The Link's members have moved on - including coordinator Mel Stevenson, who had led the group from its creation in 2017.

But it will continue to be run by an established team of volunteers, with the addition of new coordinator Lin Thompson.

The pandemic has been a particularly difficult time for dementia sufferers, who have not always been able to understand the need for Covid restrictions.

The Link, which is returning on Tuesday, March 15, will offer friendship and advice to those living with the condition and their carers.

Sessions will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, from 10am to 12pm, at Mattishall Methodist Church.