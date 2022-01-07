SURVEY: How are you feeling about Covid-19?
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
It's fair to say that much of 2021 was dominated by coronavirus and its impact on our daily lives.
And, as we head into 2022, the UK is battling the spiralling spread of the Omicron variant - which appears to be more transmissible but poses a lesser risk of becoming seriously ill.
Almost two years after this new virus sent us into an unprecedented lockdown, the Times wants to find out how people in Dereham, Fakenham, Wells and their surrounding villages are feeling about Covid.
Are you worried about Omicron? How would you feel if stricter restrictions were imposed?
We also want to know how the virus has impacted you over the past 24 months.
In addition, we'd like to hear about your stance on vaccinations.
How many jabs - if any - have you had? And are you happy to keep getting boosters?
Let us know your thoughts on these questions and more by filling out the survey below.