Care home finally able to celebrate 60th anniversary

Published: 3:36 PM September 30, 2021

A group of staff and residents provided entertainment at the 60th anniversary celebrations for Dereham retirement complex, Quebec Hall - Credit: Quebec Hall

A celebration marking the diamond anniversary of a retirement home has finally taken place after two previous postponements.

The special open day, attended by 140 guests, was held in the grounds of Quebec Hall in Dereham.

Quebec Hall care home on Quebec Road in Dereham - Credit: Quebec Hall

The Christian home was established 61 years ago by local businessman, David Potter, two of whose daughters were at the event.

Plans for a party at the Quebec Road complex, which includes 42 independent living bungalows, had twice been put on hold amid the coronavirus crisis.

Original plans included the presence of guest speaker Brigadier Ian Dobbie, whose grandfather, Lt General Sir William Dobbie, opened the site in 1960.

While Brig Dobbie was eventually unable to attend, solicitor Richard Pennington proved a popular deputy.

Senior staff were keen to praise the hard work and dedication of employees during the pandemic, which has kept Quebec Hall Covid-free over the past 18 months.

Entertainment was provided by the 'Don’t Give Up Your Day Job' singers, a group of enthusiastic staff and residents.