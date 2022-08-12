News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Health

'He's an amazing person' - David's cancer battle inspires fundraising

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:56 AM August 12, 2022
Dereham woman Pat Chinnery with her husband, David, who has been battling prostate cancer for three years

Dereham woman Pat Chinnery with her husband, David, who has been battling prostate cancer for three years - Credit: Pat Chinnery

It is said that a man of good health should have a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level of around 0.6. 

When David Chinnery was told he had prostate cancer back in 2019, his PSA measured at 1,160.

The revelation came as a huge shock to Mr Chinnery and his wife, Pat, who could not have been less prepared for such grim news. 

Pat Chinnery pictured during her Macmillan Coffee Morning at Toftwood Village Hall in 2021

Pat Chinnery pictured during her Macmillan Coffee Morning at Toftwood Village Hall in 2021 - Credit: Pat Chinnery

"We were absolutely devastated, especially when they told us what David's count was," said Mrs Chinnery. "He even fainted."

However, from the start of Mr Chinnery's ordeal, the Dereham couple were made to feel like he was in the best possible hands. 

"This nurse - and I will never forget her - was just so positive," added Mrs Chinnery, who lives with her husband in Kennedy Close, Toftwood. 

"She said 'we have seen worse than this. Stick with us - we know what we're doing'. 

Pat and David Chinnery, who live in Kennedy Close, Toftwood

Pat and David Chinnery, who live in Kennedy Close, Toftwood - Credit: Pat Chinnery

Most Read

  1. 1 'Gunshot' manhole cover repaired
  2. 2 Dereham coach firm closes after more than 50 years in business
  3. 3 'He's an amazing person' - David's cancer battle inspires fundraising
  1. 4 Decision due over dualling of more than five miles of A47
  2. 5 Meet the triathlete teen with Olympic dreams
  3. 6 Delays ease on A47 near Dereham after four-vehicle crash
  4. 7 Drought declared in Norfolk
  5. 8 Magpies prepare to welcome Hinckley in league opener
  6. 9 Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer
  7. 10 Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk this weekend?

"That nurse gave David the determination to go on."

Over the past three years, Mr Chinnery has been through the wringer, to say the least. 

Following several bouts of chemotherapy, his last round of treatment stripped the 73-year-old of his white blood cells, leading to him contracting sepsis. 

Then, when he developed pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus last year, the outlook was bleak. 

Pat Chinnery has been fundraising for Macmillan since her husband, David, was diagnosed with prostate cancer

Pat Chinnery has been fundraising for Macmillan since her husband, David, was diagnosed with prostate cancer - Credit: Pat Chinnery

"We were told at one point he wasn't going to make it," said Mrs Chinnery. "We had a FaceTime call going and we were able to see him on the ward for potentially the last time. 

"Then, all of a sudden, he was coming home the next day. David has proved time and time again that he is defiant and not ready to go upstairs just yet. 

"He is an amazing person. He's had so many things thrown at him but, as far as he's concerned, he is happy to have a pulse and get up in the morning."

Thankfully, Mr Chinnery is now in remission, but his wife's fundraising for cancer charity Macmillan - which began after his diagnosis - goes on.

Pat Chinnery and her friends raised £2,000 during a Macmillan Coffee Morning at Toftwood Village Hall in 2021

Pat Chinnery and her friends raised £2,000 during a Macmillan Coffee Morning at Toftwood Village Hall in 2021 - Credit: Pat Chinnery

Mrs Chinnery is getting ready to host her fourth consecutive Macmillan Coffee Morning, having raised £5,500 to date. 

In 2021 alone, she and friends made a staggering £2,000 despite fears that Covid would put people off attending. 

This year's edition, on September 2 at Toftwood Village Hall, will be opened by Hugh King, the mayor of Dereham.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Dereham businesses say footfall is on the decline as the cost of living continues to rise

'Not a lot of spending' - Dereham traders report footfall decline

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Rossi Woods, from Shipdham, has become a TikTok sensation. 

Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
George Northall, a member of Swanton Morley Cricket Club over four decades, has died at the age of 81

Obituary

Tributes to 'brilliant role model' who worked tirelessly for cricket club

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A crash on the A47 near Dereham has blocked the Norwich-bound carriageway

Norfolk Live News

Drivers face delays after two crashes near Dereham

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon