Survey shows satisfaction with Dereham GP surgeries

General practice surgeries in Dereham and surrounds have recorded strong results in an annual GP patient survey.

For all of the GP surgeries survey in Dereham, Mattishall and Elmham, 75pc or more patients described their overall experience as 'good'.

Around 14,000 people in the region have their say on the service they received in the last year in the survey, which is independently run by Ipsos Mori on behalf of NHS England.

At the Orchard Surgery in Commercial Road, Dereham, 84pc described their overall experience as good and 74pc described their experience of making an appointment as good. Also, 61pc said they were satisfied with appointment times and 56 said they found it easy to get through by phone.

Claire Warman, practice manager, said they were delighted with the outcome.

She said: "The last year has been very difficult for everyone, but we have continued to provide a service to those patients who needed us and our staff have gone above and beyond to make sure that our most needy and vulnerable patients have had access to the services they required.

"There are always areas for improvement, but we will continue to develop and improve the service we offer to our community in Dereham.”

Of the area's other surgeries - which were also contacted for comment:

-Theatre Royal Surgery in Dereham's Theatre Street: 81pc described their overall experience as good; 75 described their experience of making an appointment as good; 60pc were satisfied with appointment times and 71pc found it easy to get through by phone.

-Toftwood Medical Centre in Chapel Lane: 89pc described their overall experience as good; 74pc said their experience of making an appointment was good; 68pc were satisfied with appointment times and 80pc found it easy to get through by phone.

-Mattishall Surgery in Dereham Road: 91pc described their overall experience as good; 78pc said their experience of making an appointment was good; 71pc were satisfied with appointment times and 89pc found it easy to get through by phone.

-Elmham Surgery: 75pc described their overall experience as good; 63pc said their experience of making an appointment was good; 56pc were satisfied with appointment times and 59pc found it easy to get through by phone.