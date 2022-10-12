Life-saving volunteers to offer CPR training to businesses

Volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) will offer CPR training to businesses across the county - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

A group of life-saving volunteers are set to offer CPR demonstrations to businesses across Norfolk.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) will deliver the crucial training to mark International Restart a Heart Day, which this year is on Sunday, October 16.

The charity, based in Dereham, has been operating since 1970 and provides emergency medical care to people in Norfolk when they need it most.

It is funded entirely by charitable donations and operates with a team of voluntary doctors, paramedics, critical care paramedics, nurses and first responders.

So far this year, NARS has been dispatched to the aid of more than 200 patients in cardiac arrest.

Peter Sefton-Smalley, NARS' chief operating officer, said: "Giving someone CPR has the potential to double the chance of their survival.

"I’m so proud that NARS can play a part in educating the community in this simple but important life skill.”

To make a donation or request a CPR session, nars.org.uk.