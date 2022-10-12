News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Health

Life-saving volunteers to offer CPR training to businesses

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:08 PM October 12, 2022
Volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) will offer CPR training to businesses across the county

Volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) will offer CPR training to businesses across the county - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

A group of life-saving volunteers are set to offer CPR demonstrations to businesses across Norfolk.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) will deliver the crucial training to mark International Restart a Heart Day, which this year is on Sunday, October 16. 

The charity, based in Dereham, has been operating since 1970 and provides emergency medical care to people in Norfolk when they need it most. 

It is funded entirely by charitable donations and operates with a team of voluntary doctors, paramedics, critical care paramedics, nurses and first responders.

So far this year, NARS has been dispatched to the aid of more than 200 patients in cardiac arrest.

Peter Sefton-Smalley, NARS' chief operating officer, said: "Giving someone CPR has the potential to double the chance of their survival.

"I’m so proud that NARS can play a part in educating the community in this simple but important life skill.”

To make a donation or request a CPR session, nars.org.uk.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Sergeant Gareth Woodward discovered a small pile of parcels on Russet Way in Dereham - which he then delivered

Kind-hearted cop delivers dumped parcels to rightful owners

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Some of the items donated by Patricia Turner to Hillside Animal Sanctuary, based north of Norwich

Supporter leaves 'amazing' jewellery collection to animal sanctuary

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Picture shows: Aerial view of Dereham.June 2005Picture by: Mike Page

Breckland Council

Huge 1,400-home 'urban extension' proposed for Dereham

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Callum Taylor and Nigel Goodall completed their epic journey from Norfolk to Prague, and back again for charity 

Friends complete epic European road trip in Golf bought for £500

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon