Dereham Times > News > Health

New NARS response car unveiled after funding support

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:07 PM June 7, 2022
The new NARS first response car for Dereham has been unveiled 

The new NARS first response car for Dereham has been unveiled - Credit: NARS

A new car that will help first responders saves lives has been unveiled.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) showed off its first responder vehicle at its Dereham base on the last weekend of May.

The volunteer group, which was established back in 1970, will use the vehicle at its Dereham base to support the East of England Ambulance Service in life-threatening medical emergencies.

People at NARS' Dereham base as its new first responder vehicle was shown off

People at NARS' Dereham base as its new first responder vehicle was shown off - Credit: NARS

Peter Sefton-Smalley, NARS chief operating officer said: “We must thank Norwich Freemen’s Charity who funded this new response car and will help us continue to save lives in Norfolk.

“We started this scheme four years ago by the generous donation from Potters Resort and NARS Patron John Potter, however, due to the number of taskings and miles our team did we needed to replace the vehicle.”

Mr Sefton-Smalley added they will launch a ‘name the car’ challenge soon.

