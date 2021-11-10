News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Health

GP surgery slams "unacceptable abuse" amid staff shortage

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:33 PM November 10, 2021
Orchard Surgery on Commercial Road in Dereham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Orchard Surgery on Commercial Road in Dereham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A surgery has slammed the “unacceptable” abuse being directed at workers as they battle challenges brought about by crippling staff shortages.

Orchard Surgery, in Dereham, said violent and aggressive behaviour towards employees would not be tolerated amid “ongoing pressures”.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has, meanwhile, pledged to provide support and guidance to the practice manager.

Orchard Surgery on Commercial Road in Dereham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Orchard Surgery on Commercial Road in Dereham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

As of Tuesday (November 9), the GP on Commercial Road was only offering same-day appointments on an urgent basis.

And, in a statement penned by employees and posted on Facebook, the team said the majority of patients had been supportive during what it called a “very busy and challenging time for local health care services”.

You may also want to watch:

But they went on to launch a stinging rebuke of a small number of patients who have apparently taken out their frustrations on staff.

Abusive messages on social media were also condemned.

Orchard Surgery on Commercial Road in Dereham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Orchard Surgery on Commercial Road in Dereham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Business booming for mum who quit job during lockdown to launch salon
  2. 2 PICTURES: Care home unveils stunning poppy display for Remembrance
  3. 3 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
  1. 4 Dolan ready to surprise fans on way to top
  2. 5 Nightclub owner pledges to do battle against drink spiking
  3. 6 British Army captain accused of £99k fraud facing possible new trial date
  4. 7 High school unveils catering facility after successful funding bid
  5. 8 Forensics teams leave house where body found in murder investigation
  6. 9 Dereham pub ramps up support of Lee Rigby football team
  7. 10 Submit your nominations for The Times Awards 2021

“The team here continue to work tirelessly to provide a high level of care for local people during these difficult times,” the statement said.

“The majority of residents continue to be very supportive of our staff.

“But sadly we are seeing a minority of people engaging in behaviours and attitudes that are unacceptable, and we would urge people to show patience and kindness towards our staff.

“Any form of violent or aggressive behaviour towards staff, be it verbal or physical, will not be tolerated. This includes people posting abusive messages on social media.”

Orchard Surgery on Commercial Road in Dereham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Orchard Surgery on Commercial Road in Dereham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Orchard Surgery patients have been encouraged to seek alternative treatment options, where clinically appropriate, by phoning NHS 111 or visiting 111.nhs.uk, or speak to a pharmacist.

The practice also highlighted its inability to accept or register new patients for the foreseeable future.

A spokesperson for the local CCG, which commissions health services, said: “The CCG team is supporting the practice manager, and South Norfolk Healthcare CIC is providing the surgery with practical support and guidance.”

South Norfolk Healthcare CIC is a membership organisation supporting practices in the southern half of Norfolk.

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Brown is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Norwich Live News

Police hunting wanted Norwich man

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Hector Howlett (left), from Great Witchingham, pictured with his brother Arthur

Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Colin Barnes faces jail if he does not clear his site at Podmore Lane in Scarning

'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - Biscuit with the Christmas Tree in Dereham

When are Dereham's Christmas lights being switched on?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon