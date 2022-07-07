Care home rated as 'good' after falling below standards for three years

Oak Manor Nursing Home in Scarning, near Dereham, has been rated as 'good' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - Credit: Caring Homes

A care home near Dereham has been rated as 'good' by inspectors following a troubled three years.

Oak Manor Nursing Home, in Scarning, provides specialist care for people living with different types of dementia.

It had previously been in special measures after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) judged it to be 'inadequate' back in December 2020.

Oak Manor Nursing Home in Scarning, near Dereham - Credit: Archant

At the time, the watchdog found Oak Manor had failed to ensure the premises were well maintained or clean, while a safeguarding incident and two falls resulting in hospital admissions had not been reported.

A raft of serious concerns had initially been raised in May 2019, when the home's rating plunged from good to inadequate.

The service appeared to be heading in the right direction in September 2019, when it was deemed to 'require improvement', resulting in special measures being lifted.

Just over a year later, however, inspectors discovered "long-standing concerns remained" and there was a poor standard of infection prevention and control - at a point in time when Covid infections were spiralling.

But now, following an inspection in March 2022, the CQC has said Oak Manor is a good service overall.

Laura Smith, the home's manager, said she and fellow staff members were "absolutely delighted" with the report.

She added: "We have the most extraordinary team here at Oak Manor, and incredible support from senior management. The achievement of this rating is down to everyone.

“It is almost unheard of for a home to move up two assessment levels in one go. I am proud and privileged to lead a team who show genuine kindness and compassion, and go above and beyond to ensure our residents receive the highest standard of love and care.

“Our wonderful residents are at the centre of all we do and seeing them happy means everything to us.”

In its new report, the commission said families had spoken highly of staff and felt loved ones were "safe and well supported”.

It was also noted that residents had been consulted on refurbishment plans, ensuring their opinions and preferences were taken into account.

While Oak Manor can support up to 61 people, the service was caring for 22 people at the time of the latest inspection.