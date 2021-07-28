Teenager has all clear from testicular cancer after pioneering surgery

Published: 8:31 PM July 28, 2021

Hugo Pattison, 14, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in February 2021. He has since had the all clear. - Credit: Arthur Pattison

A teenage sports enthusiast who had a robotic surgical procedure in the UK for testicular cancer has got the all clear.

Hugo Pattison, 14, from Shipdham, near Dereham, was diagnosed in February this year after a visible mark appeared on his left testicle.

After surgery to remove the tumour and three weeks of chemotherapy at Addenbrooke's Hospital and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the Wymondham College pupil had the complex surgery to remove potentially cancerous lymph nodes from the back of his abdomen on June 25.

Hugo Pattison, 14, receiving chemotherapy in 2021 for testicular cancer. - Credit: Arthur Pattison

The operation at Evelina London Children's Hospital, funded by the NHS, was less invasive and had fewer potential complications compared to open surgery.

His father said: "We talked very bluntly about everything all the way through. Hugo was nervous but put his faith into his care team. He had the operation on Friday and was discharged two days later when he could walk out.

"Hugo is a self-confessed technical geek. He loves engineering and the fact he had a robot which cost a few million pounds do his operation, he sees it as a badge of honour."

He added the family felt privileged the teenager could have the operation thanks to the "razor sharp expertise of the NHS".

Mr Pattison, 47, a maths teacher at Thetford Academy and youth coach for Wymondham Rugby Club, said they received the all clear on July 23 but his son will get regular blood tests.

Only a week after surgery the 14-year-old was doing exercises and three weeks later he was playing again for Rocklands Cricket Club.

Hugo Pattison, 14, from Shipdham, who has received the all clear after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in February 2021. - Credit: Arthur Pattison

Hugo said: "I never thought I would be one of those kids to suffer from cancer. No-one in my family has had it and I thought, if I can get it then anyone can. Telling everyone about my cancer helped me deal with it. We decided that good or bad, there would be no secrets. Testicular cancer is a very aggressive cancer although its relatively easy to treat if its diagnosed early."

As a thank you the family has organised a sports family fun day on Sunday, August 1, from 10am to 5pm, at Wymondham Rugby Club where he and his two younger brothers play.

The event is raising money for the new Cambridge Children's Hospital due to open in 2025 and after setting a £10,000 target the family has raised £8,500.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wymondhamrfc-help-build-a-childrens-hospital