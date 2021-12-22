Video
Almost two thirds of Breckland adults have had Covid booster
Almost two thirds of adults living in Breckland have been for a Covid booster jab, figures have revealed.
Fresh data from the UK Health Security Agency shows 74,164 people over the age of 18 had been administered a third vaccine as of Sunday, December 19.
During the latest week-long period, another 13,884 went for appointments.
Breckland’s overall adult population is 114,091, meaning the uptake is 65pc. That is the 58th-best uptake rate in the country out of 307 local authorities.
Just under 40,000 adults in the district are yet take up the offer of a booster.
From Wednesday last week (December 15), everyone aged 18 and above was invited to get their booster.
The government has set a target of giving boosters to all eligible adults across the nation by the end of the month.
To book an appointment, visit nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19.
