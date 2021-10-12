Care home reaches final of disability and autism awards

Published: 1:53 PM October 12, 2021

Westfield House, near Dereham, is through to the final of the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards - Credit: Black Swan Care Group

A care home near Dereham has reached the final of a prestigious industry competition.

Westfield House, which belongs to Black Swan Care Group, has been named as a finalist in this year's edition of the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards.

It has been recognised in the 'Great Autism Practice' category for its ability to continually adapt to residents' individual needs and provide bespoke care packages.

Registered home manager Paul Stearman said: "This means a great deal to me, both professionally and personally.

"It is recognition of the hard work over the last 18 months, and a culmination of 26 years' experience working with individuals with learning disabilities and autism.

"To win would mean acknowledgement of my team's hard work, professionalism, determination and motivation. For the residents, it would be recognition that they can be proud to call Westfield House home."

The awards ceremony will take place at the ICC in Birmingham on Friday, October 29.