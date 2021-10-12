News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Health

Care home reaches final of disability and autism awards

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:53 PM October 12, 2021   
Westfield House, near Dereham, is through to the final of the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards

A care home near Dereham has reached the final of a prestigious industry competition. 

Westfield House, which belongs to Black Swan Care Group, has been named as a finalist in this year's edition of the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards.

Westfield House, near Dereham, is through to the final of the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards

It has been recognised in the 'Great Autism Practice' category for its ability to continually adapt to residents' individual needs and provide bespoke care packages.

Registered home manager Paul Stearman said: "This means a great deal to me, both professionally and personally.

"It is recognition of the hard work over the last 18 months, and a culmination of 26 years' experience working with individuals with learning disabilities and autism.

Paul Stearman, registered home manager at Westfield House

Paul Stearman, registered home manager at Westfield House - Credit: Black Swan Care Group

"To win would mean acknowledgement of my team's hard work, professionalism, determination and motivation. For the residents, it would be recognition that they can be proud to call Westfield House home."

The awards ceremony will take place at the ICC in Birmingham on Friday, October 29. 

Westfield House, near Dereham, is through to the final of the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards

Dereham News

