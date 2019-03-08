Search

Slow traffic across town after crash and traffic light failure

PUBLISHED: 17:15 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 30 August 2019

There is heavy traffic across Dereham following a crash and traffic light malfunction.

There is heavy traffic across Dereham following a crash and traffic light malfunction. Picture: Archant

Archant

Traffic is still slow in parts of a Dereham following a three-vehicle collision and traffic light malfunction.

There is heavy traffic across Dereham following a crash and traffic light malfunction.

Long queues began forming after a crash earlier this afternoon outside the Halford's store on Yaxham Road.

Police officers were at the scene and assisted traffic flow along the road.

There were also chaotic scenes on nearby Shipdham Road in Toftwood after temporary traffic lights failed.

A police spokesman said two sets of lights - in place due to ongoing roadworks - had been stuck on red, causing problems with the flow of traffic. An engineer was subsequently sent to fix the lights.

Shoppers reported gridlock at the Tesco Extra car park, off Kingston Road, for more than 30 minutes. One said the queue of cars had 'barely moved' since she left the store.

Traffic misery has been compounded this afternoon as thousands of revellers begin descending on Norfolk Showground for this year's Sundown Festival.

For the latest travel updates, check the EDP's live traffic map.

