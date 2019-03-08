Speedway star's mum to skydive for family of racing legend

Speedway legend Greg Hancock - leading here in the World Cup at Adrian Flux Arena - is taking a break from racing to look after his wife. Picture: Ian Burt

A proud mother's skydive will raise money for the family of a speedway legend as his wife receives treatment for cancer.

King Lynn Stars skipper Robert Lambert is racing in this season's Grand Prix as a result of Greg Hancock's withdrawal. Picture: Ian Burt King Lynn Stars skipper Robert Lambert is racing in this season's Grand Prix as a result of Greg Hancock's withdrawal. Picture: Ian Burt

Helen Lambert, whose son Robert captains the King's Lynn Stars, is set make the leap of faith at Ellough Airfield, near Beccles, on Friday, August 2.

Her brave effort comes after four-time world champion Greg Hancock was forced to pull out of this season's Grand Prix meetings to care for his wife, Jennie, who is currently suffering from breast cancer.

The American's withdrawal meant Mr Lambert got the nod to step up and take his place, a welcome opportunity for the 21-year-old.

But amid the regrettable circumstances, Mrs Lambert was desperate to lend a helping hand in any way she could.

"Robert's currently riding at the top level of the sport, but his participation is partly due to these unforeseen circumstances," said Mrs Lambert, who lives in Foulsham.

"Riding in the Grand Prix has obviously been a great experience for him, so I decided I wanted to do something for Greg, Jennie and their three boys - something to show we all care.

"We've been through a similar gruelling process in our family with my husband Paul's mother, so it has really hit home for us."

Mrs Lambert is looking to raise £1,000, with half going to Mr Hancock's family and half to Norwich-based charity Keeping Abreast, which supports woman considering or going through reconstruction surgery due to breast cancer.

With just a couple of weeks to go until the big day, the 49-year-old admits she is not exactly relishing the prospect of looking down from 10,000ft.

"I don't like heights, so overall I'm feeling pretty nervous about it," she added. "We go skiing quite a lot and being up high in the chair lifts is bad enough for me.

"I'm okay when I'm up in a plane, but the thought of actually jumping out of one and into the open sky is a completely different matter.

"A little while ago I was talking to a friend who bought a skydive for his son's birthday and thought 'there's no way I would ever do that!' Somehow I've ended up agreeing to do one!"

To support Mrs Lambert's effort, donate via her Virgin Money Giving page.