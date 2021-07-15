Heritage railway's summer craft fair cancelled

Published: 7:06 PM July 15, 2021

A Norfolk heritage railway has cancelled its summer craft fair, which had been due to take place on Saturday, owing to continued coronavirus restrictions.

In a message on their website, the Dereham-based Mid-Norfolk Railway wrote: “Unfortunately due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions, we felt that we are unable to hold the Craft Fair, planned to take place on 17th July, with a variety of restrictions to make it a successful event.

“The stall holders have been contacted directly about this news. We are now investigating a future date to hold this event.”

The railway reopened to passengers for the first time since the pandemic began on July 3, and its return is otherwise proving a success.

An MNR spokesman said that the railway’s popular cream tea coaches had been fully booked on Saturday, July 10.

You may also want to watch:

“We are seeing people booking for trains from all over the UK and so as the restrictions ease we are facing the future with confidence,” said the spokesman.