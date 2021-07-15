Heritage railway's summer craft fair cancelled
- Credit: Archant
A Norfolk heritage railway has cancelled its summer craft fair, which had been due to take place on Saturday, owing to continued coronavirus restrictions.
In a message on their website, the Dereham-based Mid-Norfolk Railway wrote: “Unfortunately due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions, we felt that we are unable to hold the Craft Fair, planned to take place on 17th July, with a variety of restrictions to make it a successful event.
“The stall holders have been contacted directly about this news. We are now investigating a future date to hold this event.”
The railway reopened to passengers for the first time since the pandemic began on July 3, and its return is otherwise proving a success.
An MNR spokesman said that the railway’s popular cream tea coaches had been fully booked on Saturday, July 10.
You may also want to watch:
“We are seeing people booking for trains from all over the UK and so as the restrictions ease we are facing the future with confidence,” said the spokesman.
Most Read
- 1 Plans proposed for community toilet scheme in town
- 2 Delays to thousands of bin collections across Breckland
- 3 Council considers plan for garden to commemorate key workers
- 4 England super fan's shock at Wembley carnage
- 5 'I feel very honoured' - New town councillor co-opted
- 6 Mystery deepens over ownership of littered ditch
- 7 Uninsured moped rider caught three time over drink-drive limit
- 8 Village to enjoy weekend craft fair and dance-a-thon
- 9 Artist with months to live gives 25pc of painting profits to NHS
- 10 Children celebrate town's foundress with pressed flowers