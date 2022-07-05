Eyesore trailers still towering over gardens one month on

Sandra Ashmore looks on at the HGV trailers which have appeared in the field next to her home - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A pair of eyesore lorry trailers are still towering over gardens in a Norfolk village - more than a month after they were first left there.

Sandra Ashmore, who lives in Guist, between Dereham and Fakenham, was left stunned in May when a huge HGV trailer advertising rice was dumped on the other side of her fence.

She and neighbour Claire O’Brien witnessed a driver named Carl Lakes - who also lives in the area - park the containers in the field behind their homes.

He declined to comment on the matter.

Both residents said they had spoken to Mr Lakes, who was friendly when explaining his plans to convert the trailers into a shed, while Breckland Council said it was looking into the situation.

But more than a month on, the unsightly vehicles remain in the same place.

Mrs Ashmore said she would "never get used to" the trailers being parked there.

A Breckland Council spokesman added: "At this stage we are still in discussions with the landowner.”