Holkham nominated for Britain’s best coach attraction award

Holkham has been nominated as Britain's best coach attraction. Photo: Holkham National Nature Reserve Archant

Holkham, in north Norfolk, is among the finalists for an award recognising Britain’s best coach friendly attraction.

Holkham has been included in a list of 11 in the category at the 2019 British Coach Tourism Awards, which recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation across the coach tourism sector.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony taking place at the National Motorcycle Museum on March 20 and will be hosted by TV personality Carol Vorderman.

The judging panel, chaired by David Maguire, group event director at Diversified Communications UK, includes John Wales, chairman of the Coach Tourism Association , Wendy Hartley-Scarff, CEO of the AGTO, and Steve Whiteway, former managing director of Epsom Coaches.

Mr Maguire said: “As in previous years the calibre of entries has been incredible, congratulations and good luck to all our shortlisted finalists for 2019.”