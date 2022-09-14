Plans to demolish office building and replace with apartment block

Beechurst in Commercial Road, Dereham, could be demolished and replaced with an apartment block - Credit: Google Street View

A large office building in Dereham could be knocked down and replaced with apartments.

Plans have been lodged to demolish Beechurst, in Commercial Road, and build a three-storey apartment block in its place.

As it stands, the main two-storey building on the site - situated between the Glendower House guesthouse and an existing apartment complex - is used as an office by recruitment firm Jark PLC.

However, the site could soon play host to 18 apartments in a brand-new property.

A smaller, two-story outbuilding to the south would also be demolished and would not be replaced.

Documents submitted to Breckland Council by the applicant's agent, Lanpro, reveal that a request for pre-application advice was sent to the local authority back in April 2021.

At the time, the proposal was to provide a total of 21 "high-quality modern apartments".

But, after receiving advice to lessen the footprint of the plans, that figure was reduced to 18 with six apartments on each floor.

There would be a total of eight one-bedroom apartments said to be suitable for two people, four two-bedroom apartments for three people and six two-bedroom apartments for four people.

Flats 1-4 on the ground floor would have their own private entrances.

The documents state: "The design concept has been to create a high-quality residential building that enhances the setting through the quality of the design, which integrates new high-quality landscaping through private amenity spaces and communal gardens.

"The proposed form of the building makes best use of the site, while responding to site constraints with a development density appropriate for the area."

As part of the development, the number of car parking spaces at the site would be slashed from 40 to 18 - or one per apartment.

On the southern perimeter there would be a refuse area and bike storage shelter, while the applicant is proposing to maintain the existing access in Commercial Road.

It is stated that existing trees and hedges would be "retained and protected" where possible.

In its conclusion, Lanpro adds: "We consider the proposal to provide positive contribution to Commercial Road and surrounding area."