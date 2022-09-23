News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Housing

Dereham group meets in hopes of stopping apartment development

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:13 PM September 23, 2022
Beechurst in Commercial Road, Dereham, could be demolished and replaced with an apartment block

Opposition to a new apartment block in Dereham are building after residents met to discuss what an organiser called an 'awful plan'.

People who live on Commercial Road in Dereham met on September 20 concerning a planning application submitted to Breckland Council by the applicant's agent, Lanpro, which would demolish the Beechurst building in Commercial Road, to make way for a three-storey apartment block in its place.

The 18 flat application would be a total of eight one-bedroom apartments and ten two-bedroom apartments.

Upon hearing the news, Steve Garner, a resident on the road, has drummed up support from his neighbours and is now looking to get the application stopped.

Lanpro has been contacted for comment but has not responded. 

At the meeting held at The Cock in the town, Mr Garner wanted to raise awareness of the plans.

“This meeting was to discuss this awful plan and the devastating effect it will have on Commercial Road and the wider community in Dereham,” Mr Garner said.

“I believe we can stop this awful plan but only if we all act right now to lodge our concerns before it’s too late.”

Residents raised concern over the impact this development would have on the town, including increased traffic, noise and disruption, and the demolishing of the Beechurst.

The main two-storey building on the site - situated between the Glendower House guesthouse and an existing apartment complex - is used as an office by recruitment firm Jark PLC.

In documents supporting the application, it stated; “The design concept has been to create a high-quality residential building that enhances the setting through the quality of the design, which integrates new high-quality landscaping through private amenity spaces and communal gardens.

"The proposed form of the building makes the best use of the site while responding to site constraints with a development density appropriate for the area.

"We consider the proposal to provide a positive contribution to Commercial Road and the surrounding area."

To view the application, go to Breckland Planning Portal, and look up reference 3PL/2022/0934/F

