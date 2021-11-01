Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home - Credit: Denise Bradley

An old water tower which once served thousands of people has been put on the market as a four-bedroom home.

Constructed in the 1880s, the red brick water tower on Northgate, Dereham, went out of use more than 50 years ago.

Various proposals have been submitted in recent years with a view to converting the Italian Gothic building into an unusual house.

And now the Grade II-listed structure has been put up for sale, with a guide price of £400,000 to £425,000.

Marketed by estate agent Hammondlee, the tower is being advertised on Rightmove as being part-renovated "with huge potential".

It is a "superb opportunity to create a stunning and unique residential conversion", the listing adds.

With four bedroom and four bathrooms, living spaces are said to be spread across five floors.

More recent updates to the property include structural steelwork, replacement windows, roof work, some new flooring and a wood burner.

Planning permission for a residential conversion is already in place.

An historic example of industrial architecture, the former water tower once stopped people in the town from having to rely on wells.

During the Victorian era and beyond, its water pressure would have improved sanitation and helped prevent the spread of cholera.

The tower is the oldest of two left in Norfolk built in Italian Gothic style.

Situated at the north end of Dereham just a few dozen yards from Northgate High School, the site is accessed via a shared entrance driveway over which the property has right of way.

Wooden gates lead to a parking space, while adjacent to the plot is a more modern water tower and a small electricity substation.

Planning documents show that, within the property itself, the ground and first floors would have similar layouts, with a bedroom and en-suite bathroom on each.

The second floor would have two bedrooms and two en-suites, while the third would boast an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, with an adjoining utility room and toilet.

The wood burner would be found on the top floor alongside an additional sitting area.