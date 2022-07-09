News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Housing

Former gym could be converted into homes

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:19 PM July 9, 2022
The former gym off Dereham High Street which could be converted into homes

The former gym off Dereham High Street which could be converted into homes - Credit: Archant

Plans have been lodged which could result in a former gym being turned into homes. 

Proposals have been submitted to Breckland Council to transform 25a High Street, in Dereham, which is behind the Bull pub, into four apartments. 

Two of them would be one-bedroom apartments, while the others would have two bedrooms. 

The two-storey building was previously used as a gym, having been occupied in recent years by Barretts Health & Fitness and then Box It Fit. 

Therefore, the initial planning application includes a change of use from assembly and leisure to residential. 

In documents sent to the council, the agent says the prospective development would have "limited social implications but will deliver four small dwellings in a highly sustainable location."

It adds that the property is "not unattractive" but has "not benefitted from a regime of ongoing maintenance".

Most Read

  1. 1 Door staff disarmed man with metal pole outside Wetherspoon pub
  2. 2 Dereham to host Norfolk's Strongest Man competition this weekend
  3. 3 PICTURES: Dereham Blues Festival back with a bang on opening night
  1. 4 Unwind in nature at glamping site with luxury converted horse lorries
  2. 5 Couple call time on running craft shop after almost 15 years
  3. 6 Heavy delays on A47 after lorry breaks down at roundabout
  4. 7 Council ordered to lift lid on controversial golf club talks
  5. 8 Decision on whether developer can back out of £100,000 pledge delayed
  6. 9 Obituary: Former mayor and councillor known as 'Mrs Dereham' dies aged 94
  7. 10 Former gym could be converted into homes

Externally, there would be a parking area with two spaces (one each for the larger apartments), as well as a bicycle and bin storage facility.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Sandra Ashmore looks on at the HGV trailers which have appeared in the field next to her home

Eyesore trailers still towering over gardens one month on

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Miniature trains are running again at County School Station in North Elmham, between Dereham and Fakenham

Trains returns to railway station for first time in decades

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Karen Bates, family support worker at Toftwood Junior and Infant Schools

Your Money Matters

Cost of living crisis 'beyond dire' for parents, says school support worker

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Members of Bradenham CC attempt to fix the pitch after dirt bikers damaged it last Friday night.

'Disappointed and angry' - Cricket pitch repeatedly vandalised by bikers

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon