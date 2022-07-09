Former gym could be converted into homes

The former gym off Dereham High Street which could be converted into homes - Credit: Archant

Plans have been lodged which could result in a former gym being turned into homes.

Proposals have been submitted to Breckland Council to transform 25a High Street, in Dereham, which is behind the Bull pub, into four apartments.

Two of them would be one-bedroom apartments, while the others would have two bedrooms.

The two-storey building was previously used as a gym, having been occupied in recent years by Barretts Health & Fitness and then Box It Fit.

Therefore, the initial planning application includes a change of use from assembly and leisure to residential.

In documents sent to the council, the agent says the prospective development would have "limited social implications but will deliver four small dwellings in a highly sustainable location."

It adds that the property is "not unattractive" but has "not benefitted from a regime of ongoing maintenance".

Externally, there would be a parking area with two spaces (one each for the larger apartments), as well as a bicycle and bin storage facility.