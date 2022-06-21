News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Details of new road set to accompany 291 new homes are revealed

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:47 PM June 21, 2022
The planning application made for the site at Westfield Road in Dereham, has been turned down. Pictu

Details for a new link road which will accompany housing off Westfield Road, Toftwood, have been revealed - Credit: Archant

Plans have been submitted for the creation of a link road which will accompany almost 300 new homes in Dereham. 

The application to build 291 houses on land off Shipdham Road, Westfield Road and Westfield Lane, in Toftwood, was first proposed in 2015.

Prior to the scheme's approval, there was widespread opposition to 291 homes being built in Toftwood - Credit: Archant

Despite widespread opposition, it was given the green light in 2018.

Breckland Council's planning committee approved the scheme for a second time in 2020 after the developer, Glavenhill Strategic Land, made guarantees over affordable homes, open spaces and funding for healthcare and education.

The junction where Westfield Road meets Westfield Lane in Toftwood, Dereham - Credit: Archant

Now, details have been submitted for the road that is due to be built as part of the project.

According to planning documents, it will stretch 1.33km from the east end of Westfield Lane to a new roundabout on the A1075 Shipdham Road. 

This will be located where the 30mph stretch of Shipdham Road in Toftwood meets the 60mph section towards Shipdham. 

Housing will follow in three phases, with the new road intersecting two and running alongside the other. 

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Some of the new homes will be built off Westfield Lane - Credit: Archant

