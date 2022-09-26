More details on 216-home plan are revealed

A total of 216 homes are due to be built in Swanton Road, Dereham - Credit: Google Maps

Further details relating to the proposed construction of more than 200 homes in Dereham have been revealed.

Plans to build 216 new homes on land each side of Swanton Road were originally approved in 2017.

However, the scheme has returned to Breckland Council planners on multiple occasions as final agreements are put in place.

Concerns were raised in 2020 over the development's potential impact on traffic in the area, but the plans were pushed through again.

There was more controversy a few months later as committee members approved changes which saw the amount of affordable housing slashed from 40pc to 25pc.

Now, a fresh application has been lodged by Abel Homes regarding details including the site's appearance, layout, scale and landscaping.

In a 'reserved matters masterplan', it is revealed that access to the site would be from a new roundabout in Swanton Road.

The size of the properties would be as follows:

16 one-bedroom homes (all affordable)

52 two-bedroom homes (24 affordable)

108 three-bedroom homes (12 affordable)

40 four-bedroom homes (two affordable)

Each dwelling will "generally" have a minimum of two parking spaces through a mix of driveways, garages and off-street provision, with three parking spaces allocated to the four-bed homes.

Documents submitted to Breckland Council by the agent, Feilden+Mawson, say the affordable housing would be located in five "parcels" across the site, allowing "easy management by social landlords".

The proposed housing is said to "build on the success" of similar Abel Homes developments in Swaffham, Watton and Taverham, harnessing a "contemporary approach" to create a "distinct character area".

Most houses would be red brick, with some finished in white render to "punctuate" the street scene. Natural timber cladding would be used to connect groups of smaller windows.

When it comes to landscaping, the developer is set to provide a number of green open spaces, while planting flowerbeds in front of each home.

Properties are due to benefit from a number of energy-saving and sustainable design features. These include solar panels fitted to the majority of homes and electric vehicle charging points for all dwellings.