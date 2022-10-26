Property spotlight: Three-bedroom cottage with plenty of parking

The end-of-terrace cottage in Yaxham, two miles from the centre of Dereham, is for sale - Credit: Bailey Bird and Warren

A three-bedroom featuring a 21-foot sitting and dining room is on the market.

The sale, being managed by Bailey Bird and Warren, is for an end-of-terrace cottage in Station Road, Yaxham - around two miles from the centre of Dereham.

The end-of-terrace cottage in Yaxham, two miles from the centre of Dereham, is for sale - Credit: Bailey Bird and Warren

The cottage offers full oil-fired central heating and double glazing.

In addition to the spacious dining and sitting room, there is a "very well-fitted kitchen", three bedrooms and an en-suite cloakroom.

The end-of-terrace cottage in Yaxham, two miles from the centre of Dereham is for sale - Credit: Bailey Bird and Warren

To the rear, alongside a decent-sized garden is an outbuilding which could be used as a fourth bedroom, or as an office or hobbies room.

The property, which also offers off-street parking for three vehicles, is on the market at £283,000.

To book a viewing, call Bailey Bird and Warren on 01328 864763.

The end-of-terrace cottage in Yaxham, two miles from the centre of Dereham is for sale - Credit: Bailey Bird and Warren

The end-of-terrace cottage in Yaxham, two miles from the centre of Dereham is for sale - Credit: Bailey Bird and Warren

The end-of-terrace cottage in Yaxham, two miles from the centre of Dereham, is for sale - Credit: Bailey Bird and Warren

The end-of-terrace cottage in Yaxham, two miles from the centre of Dereham is for sale - Credit: Bailey Bird and Warren

The end-of-terrace cottage in Yaxham, two miles from the centre of Dereham, is for sale - Credit: Bailey Bird and Warren

The end-of-terrace cottage in Yaxham, two miles from the centre of Dereham, is for sale - Credit: Bailey Bird and Warren



