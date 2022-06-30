News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Housing

Village chapel could be converted into homes

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:30 PM June 30, 2022
Plans have been submitted to convert the United Reformed Church in Shipdham into two homes

Plans have been submitted to convert the United Reformed Church in Shipdham into two homes - Credit: Google Street View

Plans have been lodged to convert a village chapel into two homes. 

Shipdham United Church, also known as the United Reformed Church, has been shut since July 2019. 

It was formerly called the Congregational Chapel and has hosted the meetings of various groups down the years.

But now a proposal has been submitted to transform the building into two dwellings, with four parking spaces to the left of the property when viewed from Chapel Street. 

Documents sent to Breckland Council reveal the houses would each have three bedrooms.

There would be "minimal modification" to the external character of the chapel, with only a reduction of window heights to the north, new windows in the roof and a small roof extension at the rear. 

One of the houses would be accessed from the front, while the entrance to the other would be to the north side. 

The owner of the building, which went on the market last year, is said to be in the process of buying the land earmarked for parking.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Ken and Rebecca Proctor with their sons Rob and Ralph at the family farm

Farming

'Proper farming' sees dairy family crowned Norfolk farm champions

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Troopers from 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards take part in their regiments junior non commissioned ca

Final details revealed ahead of Queen's Dragoon Guards freedom parade

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Dereham's latest Prince's Trust team unveiled the results of its latest project at Woodstock Care Home in Gressenhall

Young people transform care home's garden in just four days

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after serious crash near Swaffham

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon