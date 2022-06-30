Village chapel could be converted into homes

Plans have been submitted to convert the United Reformed Church in Shipdham into two homes - Credit: Google Street View

Plans have been lodged to convert a village chapel into two homes.

Shipdham United Church, also known as the United Reformed Church, has been shut since July 2019.

It was formerly called the Congregational Chapel and has hosted the meetings of various groups down the years.

But now a proposal has been submitted to transform the building into two dwellings, with four parking spaces to the left of the property when viewed from Chapel Street.

Documents sent to Breckland Council reveal the houses would each have three bedrooms.

There would be "minimal modification" to the external character of the chapel, with only a reduction of window heights to the north, new windows in the roof and a small roof extension at the rear.

One of the houses would be accessed from the front, while the entrance to the other would be to the north side.

The owner of the building, which went on the market last year, is said to be in the process of buying the land earmarked for parking.